The Story Behind Von Dutch, the Hot Rod Brand of the '00s

A new docuseries explores the once-global obsession with Von Dutch, a fashion label that drew inspiration from a hot rod car artist’s work and was seen on celebrities like Paris Hilton, Dennis Rodman and Halle Berry in the 2000s. Director Andrew Renzi tells us more about the series “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For,” out now on Hulu.