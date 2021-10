Tamron Hall: Domestic Violence Survivors Should Be Allowed to Keep Their Pets

“Imagine the feeling of having to leave a loved one behind when you are escaping violence.” Journalist and author Tamron Hall says many domestic violence shelters do not allow survivors to bring their pets, even though they could provide comfort to people in a crisis. Hall has spoken out about domestic violence after the unsolved murder of her sister, Renate. It’s also covered in Hall’s new book “As the Wicked Watch.”