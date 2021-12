Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane Get Cozy to Talk About ‘MacGruber'

Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane co-star with Will Forte and Kristen Wiig in “MacGruber,” the Peacock series based on the classic SNL sketches. Fishburne and Zane joined LX News host Ashley Holt to explain why the “absurd” and “ridiculous” Peacock series is the perfect spoof of ‘80s action shows.