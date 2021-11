How the World B-Girl Champion is Preparing for the 2024 Olympics

Logan Edra, better known as Logistx, recently won the Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Championship. But she’s just getting started – she’s training for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she wants to compete in the first-ever Olympic breakdancing events. Edra says it’s an exciting time for the sport, also referred to as breaking – with a growing number of women and girls making a name for themselves.