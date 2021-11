Danny Trejo Loves the Ink on His Wax Replica

“I would rather shoot for the moon and miss than aim for the gutter and make it,” says actor and author Danny Trejo. He opened up to us about his time in prison and making a name for himself afterward. Now, he has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. After sharing some life lessons, Trejo tells us he was impressed Madame Tussauds replicated his tattoos exactly right.