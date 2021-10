Bubba Wallace is Proud of His Win, But ‘We Still Have a Lot of Work to Do'

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace talks about winning the Talladega last week and the story of the first Black driver to win a cup, Wendell Scott. Scott won in 1963 but was denied a trophy because event promoters did not want to see a Black man pose with or kiss a white trophy girl. Wallace talks about the history behind his win along with his engagement to Amanda Carter.