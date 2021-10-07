Broadway Stars Return Home After a Long, Dark Pandemic

When the pandemic turned the lights off on Broadway, the casts and crews of its shows suddenly found themselves out of work and with their dreams on hold. They included Nik Walker, of “Hamilton” and “Ain’t Too Proud,” and Bonita Hamilton, a 17-year-veteran of “The Lion King.” Now Broadway is back. NBCLX contributor Michelle Park and producer Mackenzie Behm take a closer look at how Broadway’s reopening is shining a light in a dark time for the theater community and audiences alike.