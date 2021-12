‘Annie Live' Star Celina Smith: ‘If I Can Do It, You Can Do It Too'

12-year-old Celina Smith says it was “heartwarming” to play the titular role in “Annie Live,” a new rendition of the popular musical now streaming on Peacock. Some fans have told her they’ve never seen a Black girl play Annie before – “you don’t see a lot of people that look like me on television because we don’t get representation that much,” Smith said.