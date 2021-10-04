Drag News: The Events Impacting Your World with Lots of Mascara and Big Wigs

In their second season, the Queens of NBCLX return for more Drag News. It’s the news and current events like you never seen it before. NBCLX presents the world’s first and only weekly newscast hosted in drag. When the Queens are not in the studio, they’re out and about hitting the streets of New York City, serving up the tea in Union Square Park and getting themselves trapped in giant human inflatable hamster balls. Never boring, always provocative, join the Queens of NBCLX for Drag News.

The Queens of NBCLX read the news unprompted off a teleprompter. Join our lovely ladies every weekend; Saturdays at 10:00pm ET and Sundays at 6:30 and 11:30pm ET.

With style and flair, the Queens report on the news and current events with a unique je ne sais quoi. Drag News features must-see stories and must-see host; they’re serving up the tea in an assortment of wigs, eye shadow, and tight dresses. Learn more about the ladies in their bios below.

Peachez Iman Cummings

Peachez Iman Cummings is NYC’s newest and Juiciest rising star. The drag daughter of renowned activist and drag legend Marti Gould Cummings, she is focused on using her platform to highlight Black queens in the city’s seemingly monochromatic nightlife scene. Pairing high energy performance with a clear point of view, Peachez will feed your mind, body and soul. IG: Peachez.NYC

Chandilier

Chandilier moved to NYC from Ohio in 2006 to study Classical Voice at Manhattan School of Music. During her undergrad, she began performing at Lips Restaurant, where you can regularly find her behind the bar or waitressing. Her favorite experiences in drag include performing with Caroline Rhea, ”drag-racing” on “Jackass,” dancing to the Spice Girls onstage with James Cordon, performing for Gwyneth Paltrow on her birthday and handing out grilled cheeses to starving runway models during New York Fashion Week. Chandi is thrilled to be returning for a second hard-hitting season of “Drag News!” @chandiliernyc

Heidi Haux

Heidi Haux is an NYC nightlife staple, known for hosting hilarious marathon shows. Originally from New Mexico, she has been working throughout the city for the past 7 years. Often remembered for her over the top Production Numbers like her 7-minute Kill Bill or her cabaret of First Ladies entitled “First Haux” (you can find her quarantine production of that on youtube). Heidi always serves her drag with a twist. You can find her weekly at Pieces Bar as well as Lips, and on Instagram just search @Heidithehaux

Brita Filter

Brita Filter is the Moana of Manhattan. From the Big Island to the Big Apple, this curvy, fierce queen fuses campy drag with uptown funk. She is currently the National Co-Chair of Drag Out the Vote and was honored with the "Icon Award" at the 2020 Women's March in Washington DC for her activism work. In addition to Drag News on NBCLX she has performed alongside Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live, Alan Cumming on Broad City, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and starred in the reality show Shade: Queens of NYC, documenting her life as a performer in NYC. Brita most recently competed in season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race - where she was the first Polynesian queen to compete for the crown.

Lauren Ordair

Lauren Ordair is a Michigan native who moved to NYC 16 years ago for college. She is a Classically trained opera / musical theatre performer with a heart of gold and the mouth of a sailor. She has attended both AMDA and The New School. She has been doing drag for the past 12 years. She has received many pageant titles and accolades! She has performed internationally, singing her way into the hearts of people of many nations! She is brassy, classy, and sassy! It’s never a dull time with Lauren Ordair!