Drag News: More Than Just Pretty Faces

In their second season, the Queens of NBCLX return for more Drag News. It’s the news and current events like you never seen it before. NBCLX presents the world’s first and only weekly newscast hosted in drag. When the Queens are not in the studio, they’re out and about hitting the streets of New York City, serving up the tea in Union Square Park and getting themselves trapped in giant human inflatable hamster balls. Never boring, always provocative, join the Queens of NBCLX for Drag News.