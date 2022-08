TikToker Rebrands Hot Dogs to ‘Sausage Tacos' and Calls Out Appropriation

Daniela Rabalais has seen white creators on TikTok appropriate or rebrand foods and drinks from other cultures, and wanted to call attention to the harm that can cause. So she flipped the script, making a viral video while preparing a hot dog, giving the ingredients new names. Rabalais joins LX News to talk about culinary appropriation.