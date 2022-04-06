Winter Athlete Calls For Climate Action Now, Before the Snow is Gone

April 6 is International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and athletes from Olympic winter sports, soccer, rugby and more are speaking on a United Nations panel, urging action on climate change. The effects of climate change have already been seen on winter sports courses, with melting snow and warmer temperatures posing risks to athletes. U.S. cross country skier Jessie Diggins joined LX News’ Tabitha Lipkin to talk about the day of action.