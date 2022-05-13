Watch Terrell Owens Make Knights Debut After Trade in Fan Controlled Football

The 48-year-old Hall of Famer was involved in the first trade in league history this week

Terrell Owens has a new knight in shining armor: Ed Crouch, quarterback of the Knights of Degen.

Owens, after headlining the first trade in Fan Controlled Football history, is set to make his debut for the Knights on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on the the unbeaten Bored Ape FC on NBC LX.

The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver was dealt by the 0-4 Zappers earlier this week in a three-team trade that was voted on and approved by fans.

He lands with a 3-1 Knights team that has scored the most points in the league this season. They are led by Crouch, a dual-threat quarterback who was the MVP of last season's People's Championship game.

Having Crouch under center gives T.O. stability at the quarterback position for the first time this season after he played for six quarterbacks over four games with the Zappers in the absense of Johnny Manziel, who has played in just one of four games.

The trade rumors began after the Zappers suffered the first shutout in league history, falling 28-0 to the Beasts in Week 4. Owens, who this season has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, was targeted just twice in the game and went without a catch for the first time in FCF.

"Obviously, I don’t like losing," Owens told fubo Sports after the game. "At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”

He has found that new team.

With Crouch's ability to open the field and beat defenses both through the air and on the ground, Owens will have his best opportunity to showcase his abilities as he continues his quest to return to the NFL.

His Knights debut comes in a matchup against the league's top team as they take on an Apes team led by former Florida State University quarterback Deondre Francois and superback Jakobie Baker.

Here's the full schedule for Week 5 in Fan Controlled Football, with all games airing on NBC LX:

1 p.m. - Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers

3 p.m. - 8oki vs. Kingpins

7 p.m. - Bored Ape FC vs. Knights of Degen

9 p.m. - Glacier Boyz vs. Beasts

