Only 1% of Russian Trials End in Acquittal. What That Means for Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner’s trial is underway in Russia after the U.S. declared the WNBA star “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government. But the legal system in Russia is far different than in the U.S. What does that mean for Griner’s trial? Criminal defense attorney Molly Parmer explains.