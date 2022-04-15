How to Watch Week 1 of Fan Controlled Football

The second season of Fan Controlled Football kicks off Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. ET and a pair of primetime games beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Watch all games on NBCLX over the air, on cable, LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.

But it won't be an actual kickoff. There’s no kicking in FCF, one of the many unique rules in a professional football league featuring former NFL stars that allows fans to call the shots and the plays.

The first session of games features the Glacier Boyz against the Beasts and the Knights of Degen taking on the Bored Ape FC. A pair of former NFL stars will then take the field in the first game of the second session, as Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens lead the Zappers against the defending champion Shoulda Been Stars. That game will be followed by 8oki against the Kingpins to close out Week 1.

Manziel, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, is returning for his second season in FCF. Making his FCF debut will be Owens, a Hall of Fame wide receiver who has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The 48-year-old has the third-most receiving yards in NFL history with 15,934. And he’d like to get another chance to add to that total by making a return to the NFL.

"So if [an opportunity to play in the NFL] arises or comes about because of playing in Fan Controlled Football league because they see me take hits ... then so be it,” Owens told ESPN. “But that's not what I'm actively pursuing. It's a partnership with Fan Controlled Football league. It's to help grow what they're trying to do, even attract some guys who may be at home, not doing anything."

The 7-on-7 indoor league is expanding from four teams to eight in season two, with all games played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The league empowers fans to control various aspects of the league and make key decisions for their favorite team as they vote on everything from the players the team drafts, the branding of the team and the offensive plays that are run on the field.

Be sure to download the Fan Controlled Football app and register with your favorite team in order to access voting power for play-calling and league rules.

For a better understanding of how the league works, check out NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football 101. For a breakdown of some of the league’s most unique rules, here is an explainer on the 10 FCF rules to know for the 2022 season.

With all games being played in one location, rather than having FCF teams represented by a single city, they are built around the brand identity of a celebrity ownership group.

The original four teams include the Beasts, owned by Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, wrestler Miro and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery; the Glacier Boyz, owned by Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman, musician Quavo, YouTube sensation Deestroying and Twitch streamer Adin Ross; the Zappers, owned by social media star Bob Menery, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and gaming influencer Ronnie Singh; and the defending league champions that underwent an ownership change and rebrand, the Shoulda Been Stars, owned by comedian Druski, TV personality Rachel Lindsay and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The four expansion teams include 8oki, owned by famed DJ and producer Steve Aoki and crypto leader 888; the Kingpins, featuring former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson as one of the team owners; the Bored Ape Football Club, owned by NFL strategists like tropoFarmer and Josh Ong and photographer Lindsey Byrnes; and the Knights of Degen, with a large ownership group that includes Tiki and Ronde Barber and NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund.

The nine-week season concludes with the semifinals on June 4 and the “People’s Championship” on June 11.