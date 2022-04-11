Fan Controlled Football's Preseason Offers a Preview of Season 2's Big Names and Action

Fan Controlled Football: It’s like fantasy football meets ‘Madden’ on steroids. With names like Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens taking the field and Quavo, Marshawn Lynch and Steve Aoki among the team owners, FCF season 2 promises even more of the fan-directed action you’ve come to expect from the league. NBCLX contributor Keith Kocinski takes you behind the scenes of the preseason action at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.