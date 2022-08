Ex-Tennis Pro on Serena Williams: ‘All Time Greatest Athlete, in the History of Any Sport'

“Serena Williams, in my opinion, is the all-time greatest athlete in the history of any sport, male or female,” says Julia Elbaba, a former tennis pro who now writes for NBC Sports. Since Elbaba was a toddler, she has been watching Williams play. Now she joins LX News to chat about Williams’ legacy and impact on the game on and off the court.