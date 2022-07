Why The App ‘Somewhere Good' Doesn't Feature Likes or a Friend Count

Social media can feel anything but social. Instead, a lot of these apps quickly turn into a time suck of doom-scrolling, FOMO, and anxiety for users. But what if there was a much simpler alternative? That’s the idea behind Somewhere Good. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo sat down with founder of the app Naj Austin to chat about the app that she says folks are calling the “future of the internet.”