This TikToker Turned Her Charcuterie Board Hobby Into a 6-Figure Business

During a gap year before starting college at USC, Emmy Rener started making charcuterie boards for family and friends. Through TikTok, she was able to eventually turn her hobby into a six-figure business with celebrity clients like Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara. Rener joins LX News to talk about starting her business, Sophisticated Spreads.