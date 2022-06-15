Social Media Incentives Played a Huge Part in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial

Just on TikTok, pro-Johnny Depp hashtags generated hundreds of times more views compared to pro-Amber Heard hashtags during their recent defamation trial. Going forward, the legal system should beware of the social media fervor that surrounded Depp in this case and the incentives that rewarded creators pivoting to pro-Depp content. NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge explains, and we hear clips from Heard’s upcoming interview with Dateline NBC.