Meet Pedro Flores, the Filipino Innovator Who Made Yo-Yos ‘Sleep'

When Pedro Flores came to the U.S. in 1915, the Filipino businessman saw an opportunity to turn the yo-yo, a simple toy that has existed in some form for centuries, into a best seller. But first, he added a key innovation that allowed the yo-yo to “sleep.” Get to know Flores and his place in AAPI heritage.