‘More Is More': Cluttercore Devotees Say Filling Their Homes With Stuff Sparks Joy

The decluttering movement led by organizing guru Marie Kondo has met its match in a resurgent design trend with a new name — cluttercore. Cluttercore enthusiasts like Katherine Young fill their homes with quirky collectibles and knick-knacks in an unapologetic repudiation of minimalism. NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo explores the maximalist movement proclaiming that sometimes more is more.