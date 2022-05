Inside Plus BKLYN, New York City's Only Plus Size Vintage Store

New York City is the fashion capital of the U.S., but it has only one brick and mortar vintage store that caters to plus size customers. That’s Plus BKLYN in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Owner Alexis Krase talked to NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo about why she opened the store out of “necessity” and what it means to the people who shop there.