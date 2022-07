Why We Still Love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello. For anyone who grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, they’re not Italian Renaissance artists but rather human-sized, pizza-eating turtles who live in the New York City sewers and fight crime. LX News host Eric Alvarez reminds us why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mania was so huge, and why we still love them.