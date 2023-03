This Teen Artist Went Viral for Portraits of Betty White, Kamala Harris

Tyler Gordon is deaf and has a Vitamin D deficiency, and when growing up, he used art to cope. The 15-year-old self-taught painter has gone viral for past works including a portrait of Betty White and another of Vice President Kamala Harris. Gordon talks with LX News Now host Jobeth Devera about how his art lets him "talk without speaking."