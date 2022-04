This Pet Rescue Got a Shoutout at the Oscars and Gave John Travolta a Puppy

During the Betty White tribute segment at the Oscars, Jamie Lee Curtis held a puppy named Mac N Cheese as she spoke about White’s love of animals. Within hours, actor John Travolta was in touch with Paw Works, the animal rescue that was taking care of Mac N Cheese, and Travolta adopted the puppy. Chad Atkins from Paw Works joined LX News holding another puppy, Bowie, to talk about the rescue organization’s work.