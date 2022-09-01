The University of Alabama is Getting a Documentary — and no, Not for Football. For Bama Rush.

If you’ve ever been on TikTok, you’ve probably come across several videos on your For You page of the University of Alabama’s sorority rush week, popularly known as #BamaRush. During the week, thousands of girls go through the recruitment process for the chance to be a part of one of the campus’ 19 sorority organizations. After going viral on TikTok during the fall 2021 semester, Bama Rush is now in the works of becoming a documentary. Kelsey Weekman, the internet culture reporter at Buzzfeed News, joins LX News to break down Bama Rush and southern sorority life culture.