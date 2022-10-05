The Netflix Documentary ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Is Making Victims' Families Relive Their Trauma

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ was released on Netflix in late September, documenting the story of the convicted serial killer. Since its release, it has become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. However, the documentary is making some of the victim’s families, like Rita Isbell, relive that moment. Senior Reporter Kelsey Vlamis, who spoke with Isbell, joins LX to discuss their conversation around the documentary.