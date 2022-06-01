Star Wars Fans Rally Around Moses Ingram After Racist Backlash to ‘Obi Wan Kenobi'

Moses Ingram, a Black actor who plays the Third Sister in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, has suffered racist backlash from some fans after the series’ release. In a recent Instagram story, Ingram said positive things many other fans were saying instead, telling followers “the love is louder.” Pop culture host and journalist Matt Ramos joins LX News to discuss the conversation surrounding the new Star Wars series.