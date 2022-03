Pete Davidson Answers Rapid-Fire Questions from Fans on Twitter

Pete Davidson and his mom have been on set together before, and now they’re going to be in a Hellmann’s commercial airing during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Davidson joined LX News to talk about what he hopes to see in the big game. Plus, host Tabitha Lipkin asked Pete your questions about “Saturday Night Live,” removing his tattoos, his dad, and mental health.