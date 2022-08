Why Wear Rally Caps? To Appease the Baseball Gods

It’s a time-honored and wacky tradition: baseball players and fans turn their caps inside out for good luck and call it a “rally cap.” And don’t say it’s just superstition, because there’s a World Series win to prove rally caps really work! You just have to believe. NBC Sports Bay Area spoke with historian David Feldman on how this bit of MLB tomfoolery got started.