Halle Bailey Is Facing Online Criticism For Her Role as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid' Trailer

Disney debuted a teaser trailer of the live-action “Little Mermaid,” which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel at its D23 event on Sept. 9. The trailer has been trending online with some mixed reactions to the film. While some are excited about the representation Bailey brings, others are upset that the Black actress was cast as Ariel, a fictional character. Essence features editor Brooklyn White joins LX to discuss the online reactions to the Disney trailer.