Charlie Puth Recalls the 1st Time He Ever Heard Somebody Beatbox

Charlie Puth joins NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin to discuss his first-ever Super Bowl commercial, for Doritos. In the ad, which will air during Super Bowl LVI, he shows off his beatboxing skills. The singer told Lipkin about the artists who inspired him to learn to beatbox and shares the backstory behind his hit song “Light Switch.”