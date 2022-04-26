Decommissioned Underground Missile Silos Are Being Turned Into Luxury Retreats

As the Cold War ramped up in the 1950s, the U.S. built 72 missile silos across the country. In Milton, Kansas, Leigh Ann Fulkerson and Matthew Fulkerson are the proud owners of one, which measures 176 feet deep and is built to withstand a nuclear strike. They plan to turn their silo into a historic resort, while others have been creatively converted into destinations including a scuba dive pool and a luxury condominium complex. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe takes his Family Geography Project to Kansas to check it out.