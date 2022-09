Carmela Mose is Spitting Bars Behind Bars, and Just Met Rapper Lecrae

Carmela Mose is an inmate at Central California Women’s Facility and the winner of the Securus original hip-hop track contest. Her song, “I Think,” was chosen as the winner by the rapper Lecrae, who joined Mose for a studio session – the only one in 10 years that Lecrae has ever cried. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo meets them both and shares their story.