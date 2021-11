What Writing Music & Running a Restaurant Have in Common

San Diego’s revered chef Priscilla Curiel has a lot on her plate: between managing her restaurants, Tuétano Taqueria and Mujer Divina, opening a new seafood spot, finding ways to keep the lights on and payroll going, and being present for her family, Curiel has found juggling everything more challenging during the pandemic. But the one thing she can always rely on is her love for creating new recipes.