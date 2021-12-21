We Need Better Masks and More Testing to Fight Omicron

Some COVID-19 testing sites are seeing long lines as people get tested before holiday travel amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “It really saddened me and frustrated me to see those long lines, because it’s as if we haven’t learned from the last two years,” said Dr. Uché Blackstock, CEO of Advancing Health Equity. Since Omicron is believed to be more transmissible than other variants, Blackstock says higher-quality air-filtering masks like N95s and KN95s should be more widely available along with tests.