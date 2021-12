This Acclaimed Chef Is Serving Up Positivity After 2 Years of Pandemic Challenges

After nearly two years of shutdowns, border closures and supply challenges, chef Priscilla Curiel decided to move her popular Michelin-recognized taco shop to the heart of San Diego. “I wish the pandemic never happened. But I mean, you want to look and take something positive out of something negative,” Curiel said. “Like [from] the storm comes the rainbow afterwards.”