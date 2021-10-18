The Toll of COVID-19 Misinformation on One Texas City: Dying to Be Wrong, Episode 4

In San Angelo, Texas, recently the fastest growing Texas city for COVID-19 cases, “I saw it on social media” is a statement often heard by community leaders trying to fight the pandemic. In episode 4 of “Dying to Be Wrong,” the final installment of a four-part mini-documentary series, NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway explores how social media changed how some residents perceived medical advice and the divide it created among the close-knit community of San Angelo, Texas. Watch the full series at lx.com/dyingtobewrong