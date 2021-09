Parents Kicked Out of Restaurant For Wearing Masks Stick Up For Son

Natalie Wester and Jose Lopez-Guerrero were asked to leave a Texas restaurant after wearing masks at their table on a rare night out. The parents tell LX News they were just trying to be cautious to protect their 4-month-old son, who has cystic fibrosis. “They have a hard time fighting off just a common illness. So we just have to take extra precautions,” Wester said.