Inside a Texas City Torn Apart by COVID-19: Dying to Be Wrong, Episode 1

For the residents of San Angelo, Texas, recently the fastest growing Texas city for COVID-19 cases, personal responsibility can mean the difference between life and death. On one side of the debate dividing neighbors in the Texas city is Caleb Wallace, who believes public health protections are taking away his freedoms. On the other side is Zach Shutterfield, seriously burned in an arson fire and at severe risk of COVID, who can only hope his neighbors take steps to keep him safe. This is episode 1 of “Dying to Be Wrong,” a four-part mini-documentary series, by NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway. Watch the full series at lx.com/dyingtobewrong