Here's What It's Like to Get Sick With Omicron

Dallas resident Thalía LeBlanc (@thalialeblanc on TikTok) has been making TikToks documenting her symptoms after getting infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Leblanc has talked at length about the disease after it killed her father, a north Texas pediatrician, in December 2020. We are also joined by Tulane University’s Dr. Susan Hassig who weighs in on the symptoms and how long LeBlanc should wait before getting her vaccine booster.