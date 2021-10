Can Greg Abbott Stop Bosses From Requiring the COVID Vaccine? What Can OSHA Do?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is issuing an executive order barring any entity in the state from requiring its workers to get a coronavirus vaccine. And while the federal government is not mandating vaccines at work, either way, businesses will have to follow the OSHA rules about keeping workers safe from infection. And some businesses will choose to do so with vaccine mandates, says former OSHA head David Michaels.