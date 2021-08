Anti-Mask Governors Are Acting Like ‘Dictators,' Teacher Says

“He is saying… that if we fight for the safety of our kids, then he is going to defund our schools,” says Karla Hernandez-Mats, an educator and president of the United Teachers of Dade. Teachers across the state of Florida are risking pay to keep children and others safe by requiring masks in schools, in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that leaves decisions on masking up to the parents.