A Nurse Describes Her Harrowing Battle with PTSD After the First COVID-19 Wave

Cassandra Alexander, a certified nurse in the Bay Area of California, spent months watching patients die from COVID-19 before the “slow accretion of sorrow” left her deep in her own crisis with PTSD. Alexander, who wrote about her trauma in a recent op-ed in HuffPost, shares her story on LX News. If you, or someone you know, is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.