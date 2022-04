Will NYC Subway Shooting Stop People From Taking the Train?

Many people will continue to rely on the MTA for transportation after a shooting on a crowded subway car in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, says Jarrod Bernstein, a former counterterrorism official in Barack Obama’s administration. “People who have to take the subway are still going to take the subway. … I’ll be on it tomorrow morning, taking my kids to school,” Bernstein said.