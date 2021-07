What Do Ludacris, Betty White and Joe Tinker All Have in Common?

The small village of Oak Park outside Chicago has made an outsized impact on the world as home to a slew of celebrities and trailblazers. Ludacris, Betty White and Joe Tinker are joined by Frank Lloyd Wright, Iman Shumpert and Ernest Hemingway in calling it home. NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson looks at the complicated history of Oak Park, Illinois, and its many renowned residents.