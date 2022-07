Welcome to the Republic of Molossia — a Self-Proclaimed Country in Western Nevada

The Republic of Molossia may not have the recognition of the international community — but it has its own flag, stamps, currency and a navy made of inflatable kayaks. And its self-proclaimed president, Kevin Baugh, says that’s good enough for him. LX News correspondent Matt Dworzańczyk visits Molossia to find out what we can learn from this not-so-serious micronation.