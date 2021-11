This Viral TikTok Hand Signal Can Save a Life

A hand signal meant to show that someone is in danger became national news this month after a teen used it to signal for help to drivers on a Kentucky interstate, leading to the arrest of a child abduction suspect. The gesture was introduced by the Canadian Women’s Foundation last year and went viral on TikTok. Andrea Gunraj joined LX News from the foundation to explain why they introduced the signal and why it’s effective.