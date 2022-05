This ‘Little Bat Hospital' Cares For Up to 100 Bats at a Time

The Austin Bat Refuge in Texas takes care of “orphaned, injured and displaced bats” and nurses them back to health. “We’re kind of like a little bat hospital,” says Lee Mackenzie, who runs the refuge with his wife Diane Odegard. Greg Bledsoe takes his Family Geography Project to Austin to learn more about wild bats and the threats they face.